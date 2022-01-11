News from the OPM

Prime Minister Makes Changes to Cabinet

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has advised the Governor General of the following changes to the Executive. The newly appointed Ministers will be sworn in at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The changes take into account the need for greater focus and attention on constitutional and legal reform as well as improving the pace of development and passage of legislation through the Parliament.

These changes are also designed to facilitate greater coordination and synergy of resources on further increasing the number of housing solutions at affordable prices as well as the development and pursuit of new economic opportunities, such as the Blue and the Green Economy as we recover from the pandemic.

As the Government moves towards fulfilling its mandate, increasing the pace of implementation of projects, and transitioning its management of the pandemic, there is also a greater need for coordination in the dissemination of timely and accurate information to the public.