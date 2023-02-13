News from the OPM

Rocky Meade CD, JP, PhD, Appointed Ambassador Plenipotentiary with Responsibility for National Strategic Initiatives

Rocky Meade CD, JP, PhD, has been appointed by the Governor General, on the advice of the Prime Minister, as Ambassador Plenipotentiary with responsibility for National Strategic Initiatives for Jamaica, effective February 13, 2023.

In this role, he will advise the Prime Minister (and Cabinet when necessary) on, as well as co-ordinate, National Strategic Initiatives and Projects across Ministries, Departments and Agencies within Government with a view to ensuring their timely and effective implementation. These include existing and new initiatives that will have a positive long-term impact on the country’s development.

Ambassador Meade has nearly four decades of leadership experience and has led various significant initiatives with impact at the organizational, national, and international levels. These include the Jamaica National Service Corps, the expansion and regionalization of the JDF, the expansion and improvement of Caribbean regional disaster response capabilities, and the Caribbean Military Academy, which has students from over thirty (30) countries across five continents.

He holds a PhD from the University of Amsterdam, a Master of Military Arts & Science degree from the US Army Command and General Staff College, and Master and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of the West Indies. He has also earned several certificates of achievement, including Grand Strategy Design and Implementation, Corporate Governance, and Process Management and Needs Assessment.

Ambassador Meade will be based in the Office of the Prime Minister.