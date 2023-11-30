News from the OPM

Minister with Responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, the Hon. Dr. Dana Morris- Dixon, has advised that all Data Controllers will be given a six-month grace period to register with the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC). She noted, however, that they may begin registering with the OIC tomorrow, December 1, 2023, the official implementation date of the Data Protection Act, by visiting the official OIC website at www.oic.gov.jm.

Speaking during the eGov Jamaica’s Flagship Digital Government Technology Showcase, yesterday, November 29, 2023, Minister Morris-Dixon said, “Many entities have said we need some more time to be compliant with the Data Protection Act and, as a consequence, the administration is giving them more time. So we do start December 1 with the Data Protection Act coming into effect, but companies will have a grace period within which to register; a six month period.”

In keeping with this pronouncement, the OIC is encouraging persons who have been implementing the necessary organisational and technical measures to comply with the Data Protection Act and are ready to register to start the registration process tomorrow. Instructions on how to register will be posted on the OIC’s website.

Other persons who are not yet prepared for registration, whether because they have not yet appointed a Data Protection Officer or for other reasons, are being encouraged to take advantage of the grace period by using the time to ensure their readiness for registration.

Public Authorities, Financial Institutions, Educational Institutions, Health Service Providers, Security Services Providers, other large-scale processors, and processors of sensitive personal data, are invited to register as a matter of priority.

Minister Morris Dixon says the OIC is committed to facilitating a seamless transition for Data Controllers.

About the Office of the Information Commissioner: The Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) serves as the cornerstone of data protection in Jamaica, safeguarding the rights of individual’s to the privacy of their personal data. Established in accordance with the Data Protection Act, 2020, the OIC is entrusted with the pivotal role of ensuring a robust data protection regulatory regime for Jamaica.