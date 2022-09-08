News from the OPM

Statement from Prime Minister Andrew Holness Following the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

“The world has lost a global matriarch, who was a steadying and constant force throughout many crises and periods of difficulty. Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II made an immense contribution to the world in public life and was a close friend of Jamaica." Prime Minister Holness

The Government and people of Jamaica join with the British Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the entire Commonwealth, in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Holness said:

“The world has lost a global matriarch, who was a steadying and constant force throughout many crises and periods of difficulty. Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II made an immense contribution to the world in public life and was a close friend of Jamaica. As the longest reigning British sovereign, Queen Elizabeth served with distinction, leading with dignity and grace. Since her coronation in 1953, Her Majesty visited Jamaica every decade until the early 2000s. Her Royal Tours saw her visiting Jamaica in 1953, 1966, 1975, 1983, 1994 and 2002, where she participated in Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings, and many sittings of the Houses of Parliament on such occasions. Undoubtedly, she formed a special bond with the people of Jamaica during her reign, and her visits were met with warm welcome and an outpouring of affection.

Her Majesty has sworn in 15 Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and has presided over the growth and transformation of the Commonwealth. Her tenure as Head of State in Britain and across the Commonwealth has been marked by dutiful and steadfast service. As the British Monarchy and Government now initiate ‘Operation London Bridge’ in the wake of her passing, Jamaica joins with the Commonwealth of Nations, in expressing our deep and sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the United Kingdom during this time of immeasurable grief.

Queen Elizabeth’s reign was transformative and inspiring; we are saddened that we will not see her light again, but we will remember her historic reign”