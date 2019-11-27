News from the OPM

Technology Driven Lengthman Programme to Reduce Road Maintenance Cost

Prime Minister Holness says the Government will create a technology-driven maintenance programme to reduce road maintenance cost.

The programme will result in a system of preventative maintenance rather than corrective maintenance.

The Prime Minister’s comments came today (November 27) while speaking at a courtesy call with the Junior Mayors at Banquet Hall, Jamaica House.

According to Prime Minister Holness, the initiative called the Lengthman Programme will use technology to gather and report critical information to assist in maintaining the county’s civil infrastructure.

“We have to use technology in a greater way than we presently do. The Lengthman programme that I am proposing, may very well use electronic devices, as a part of their role as being wardens of the civil infrastructure, to gather and report critical information [and] maintenance information to assist, whether it is the Local Government or the Central Government. The data will be there to assist us in planning responses to the maintenance of our infrastructure,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness stated that the initiative will involve training people to operate as wardens of the State.

The Government will also develop the programme to operate as a model for the entire Caribbean region.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness told the Junior Mayors that an important part of leadership is to identify, groom, expose, council and mentor good leaders as a means of ensuring the continuation of good policy.

“It is an important part of leadership to identify, groom and give exposure to the leadership that is to come. It is not a challenge to your position; it is a means of ensuring that there is continuity of good policy. Good leaders realize from early that the Office is not about them and the policies of the Office can only continue when you have a succession of good leaders,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In addition, Prime Minister Holness also encouraged the Junior Mayors to continue portraying excellence in all they do.

“We see a representation of the excellence of the country on display right here and we want to encourage you to continue to do so. Never allow the positions that you have taken to pursue excellence, to be mocked [nor] to be in any way deterred; you are our hope and future. I want to encourage you to continue to shine as an example to the rest of us,” said Prime Minister Holness.