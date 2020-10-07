News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced additional COVID-19 restrictions for the communities of Whitfield Town in St. Andrew and Waterford in Portmore St. Catherine amid the rise in positive cases in the areas.

“These defined communities (Whitfield Town and Waterford) will have longer periods of curfew, reduced gathering limits, and strict enforcement of all protocols. In these areas, persons are allowed to undertake productive activities such as going to work, taking public transportation, carrying out their essential activities of daily living such as shopping, visiting the doctor, and their business activities,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Speaking yesterday (October 6) in Parliament at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Prime Minister Holness stated that some sections of the island pose greater concern. He added that Kingston and St. Andrew and St. Catherine account for 70 percent of the new cases in September.

The measures for Whitfield Town and Waterford are as follows;

The curfew began at 6:00 pm yesterday October 6, 2020, to 5:00 am the following day each day ending at 5:00 am on October 20, 2020.

During curfew hours, essential workers with proper identification will be able to enter and exit the defined areas.

The gathering limit will be no more than six persons in any public place from October 7 to October 19.

All other existing restrictions such as the wearing of masks and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.

According to the Prime Minister, Whitfield Town has as many as 21 active cases, while Waterford has about 24 active cases and 3 deaths so far.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness noted that a revamped extensive public education and community engagement will also be in place.