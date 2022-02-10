News from the OPM

Vale Royal Talks to Resume Before the End of February – Prime Minister Holness

Talks to be hosted by various institutions including the Universities and the Church

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the two-party dialogue between the Government and Opposition, the Vale Royal talks, will resume before the end of this month, (February 2022).

The Vale Royal Talks are a mechanism for members of the two major political parties to have bipartisan discussions on critical issues of national importance.

Prime Minister Holness reiterated the Government’s commitment to a bipartisan approach to finding solutions to Jamaica’s common social problems.

Noting that the Vale Royal property on Montrose Road, St. Andrew, in its current condition, is not presently able to accommodate the discussions, Prime Minister Holness reasoned that various institutions including the Universities and the Church could facilitate these important meetings.

The Prime Minister said: “The Vale Royal Talks, in name, will be held at venues across Jamaica where we will resume the process, Opposition and Government, of reviewing our social and political institutions that are in need of a rethink.”

Prime Minister Holness was speaking today (February 10, 2022) at the Prime Minister’s Lunch for Parliamentarians on the lawns of Jamaica House following the ceremonial opening of the Houses of Parliament.