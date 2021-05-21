POST CABINET REPORT – Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Below are the decisions from Cabinet:

1. Renaming of the Denham Town Infant School and the Denham Town Primary School in honour of former Prime Minister the Most Honourable Edward Seaga

Cabinet gave approval for Denham Town Infant School and Denham Town Primary School in the constituency of Kingston Western to be renamed the Edward Seaga Infant School and the Edward Seaga Primary School respectively. The government has established a tradition of honouring distinguished Jamaicans who have made sterling contributions to national development and the advancement of the Jamaican people through their chosen fields of endeavour. Mr. Seaga served with distinction as Member of Parliament in the constituency for 43 years. During the course of his political life, Mr. Seaga made a significant impact on Jamaica’s growth and development through the introduction of various programmes and the establishment of institutions across the social, cultural, political and financial sectors.

2. Integration of the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) as a Department into the Ministry of Health and Wellness

Cabinet gave approval for the integration of the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) to function as a Department of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Cabinet also approved the repeal of the National Council on Drug Abuse Act 1991 to facilitate the integration. Amendments will also be made to the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act, which contains references to the NCDA. Cabinet also approved the issuance of drafting instructions to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel to facilitate the process. The actions will mean that the NCDA will no longer maintain its independent status and all the administrative functions will be transferred to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, with its role and functions preserved. The merger of the NCDA into the Health Ministry will result in higher levels of operation. Given the challenges with space where departments and agencies of the ministry were based at various locations, the NCDA will remain at its current location on Molynes Road in Kingston.

3. Redevelopment and Modernization of the University Hospital of the West Indies

Cabinet approved phase 1 of the Redevelopment and Modernisation Programme of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and the inclusion of the project in the Public Sector Investment programme. Cabinet also approved the provision of a grant to the UHWI by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the sum of two hundred and thirty eight million, three hundred and sixty eight thousand, one hundred and forty dollars and thirty-seven cents ($238,368,140.37). The current operations at the UHWI are fragmented and not coordinated like that of a modern hospital and has an aged, outdated structure in need of replacement. In addition, the structure needs to be reconfigured, as the long-term development of the hospital could not be sustained by the current building stocks of small two storey buildings spread over many acres with open-air interconnection. In order to meet the growing healthcare needs of the public over the medium to long term the UHWI is seeking to implement a redevelopment programme for the upgrade of the existing medical facilities by demolishing old buildings and constructing five new medial towers on a phased basis acquiring new equipment among other things.

4. Rio Cobre Treatment Plant Public Private Partnership Arrangement –Approval of the Terms and Conditions of the Water Purchase Agreement

Cabinet gave approval for the National Water Commission (NWC) to enter into a twenty-five (25) year Public Private Partnership arrangement with Vinci Construction Grands Projects, Eppley Limited and Jamaica Producers Group Limited the three companies are collectively referred to as the Special Purpose Vehicle. The agreement is to design, finance, construct, own, operate and transfer 15 million imperial gallons (MiGD) of water per day to the water treatment plant in Content, St. Catherine. The NWC is required to supply an average of approximately 55 million imperial gallons per day (MiGD) to meet the water requirements in Kingston and St. Andrew (KSA) during the dry seasons. In the worst case, under the current water production conditions, only 28 MiGD is available for distribution in KSA during the dry seasons, representing a shortfall of approximately 27 MiGD. To reduce the shortfall between water demand and supply in the Kingston Metropolitan Area in the medium-term, the NWC sought to implement various initiatives including the procurement of a 15 MiGD water treatment plant at Content in St. Catherine. With the increase of the 15 MiGD and the reduction in non-revenue water, it is expected that there will be a significant improvement in the water supply in KSA when the project is completed.

5. Agreement between the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Government of Jamaica for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion

Cabinet gave approval for the Double Taxation Agreement between the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Jamaican Government for the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance. The general objectives of the bilateral tax agreements are to provide full protection of taxpayers against double taxation and to allow for the free flow of international trade or cross border transactions and investment as well the transfer of technology. The aim of the agreement is to prevent discrimination between taxpayers in the international field and to provide a reasonable element of legal and fiscal certainty as a framework within which international operations could be pursued. The agreements foster cooperation between the tax authorities thus enabling them to execute their duties more effectively.

6. Reports

Cabinet received and approved the following annual reports and/or financial statements to be tabled in Parliament:

Housing Agency of Jamaica Limited (HAJL) 2018/2019

Jamaica Deposit Insurance Corporation (JDIC) March 31, 2020

Public Accountability Board (PAB) March 31, 2020

Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) December 2019

Casino Gaming Commission (CGC) March 31 2020

University of the West Indies, Mona 2019/2020 and 2021 – 2023 Biennium Budget

7. Contracts

– Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for maintenance and support fees of the MyHRplus System for the Government of Jamaica in the amount of US two million one hundred and forty nine thousand and twenty seven dollars (US$2,149,027.00) excluding taxes to Quidgest Consultores de Gesato, S.A

– Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the procurement of works for the Windsor Community Water Supply Rehabilitation Project in Portland in the amount of sixty eight million nine hundred and forty thousand three hundred and sixty one dollars and fifty cents ($68,941,361.50) to Stone Plus Limited.

– Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the construction of a Therapeutic Treatment Centre in St. Andrew for the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in the amount of one hundred and seventeen million fifty six thousand seven hundred and forty one dollars and fifteen cents ($117,056,741.15) to Alfrasure Structures and Roofing Limited.

– Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the provision of security services at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in the amount of one hundred and forty-four million two hundred and seventy-four thousand nine hundred and sixty-three dollars and fifty cents ($144,274,963.50) including GCT to King Alarm Systems Limited.

– Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the installation and commissioning of a neurosurgical microscope at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) to Leica Microsystems in the amount of eighty nine million three hundred fifty thousand four hundred and seventy three dollars and eighty two cents ($89,350,473.82.).

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS FOR POST CABINET PRESS

HARASSING EMAILS/GEORGE WRIGHT

Minister Williams former Opposition Senator A.J Nicholson has flatly denied that he sent sexually harassing emails to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith. He has even released one of the emails that he sent in 2018. With his denial of the accusations and him releasing one of the emails, will the Foreign Affairs Minister now release the emails in question to put an end to the matter?

Answer: The Foreign Affairs Minister did not speak to receiving sexually harassing emails; she spoke to receiving harassing emails. She has spoken to the contents of the emails she received; she also indicated that at the time although the issue was reported to the police she opted not to press charges. She has articulated her position and has decided not to speak further on the matter and that decision resides with her. If others wish to release their emails then that is their prerogative but the minister does not wish to continue the conversation.

Critics have stated that Senator Johnson Smith raising the issue of harassing emails is an attempt to distract the public from the real matter at hand which are George Wright allegations, what do you say to that ?

Answer: I see no intention to distract from any discussion.

Education

The President of the Caribbean Union of Teachers has charged that the Education Ministers across the region were more concerned with protecting the reputation of CXC than advocating on behalf of the students sitting CAPE and CSEC exams this year. From where you stand Minister, are you satisfied that Jamaica did enough to advocate for its students?

Answer: The situation we are in with the Covid pandemic is quite fluid. Our advocacy at the onset of the pandemic took into consideration what was happening and our expectations going forward. As we got more information and continued managing the pandemic, we were better able to articulate our concerns. You would have seen that we went back to CXC to see how best they could adjust the exams. The MoEYI would have had extensive consultations with our stakeholders namely teachers, parents, schools, students groups for several months prior to discussions at COHSOD regarding CXC. After our consultations, the respective blocs of stakeholders indicated that they wanted to proceed with the sitting of the exams this year. Across the region, all the education ministers did extensive consultations and the result of those discussions bore the same result as a Jamaica. When we met at COHSOD, all the points were articulated.

Minister what are some of the suggestions put forward to COHSOD regarding CXC?

Answer: We asked for the SBA deadline to be extended to June 30th for all SBAs, that all the topics be narrowed to enable better student preparation in light of the reduced contact time to adequately prepare for the exams. We also asked that CXC consider a more practical and fair approach for the sitting of the exams in light of the lack of time to cover the entire syllabi. Whilst this is so, it was agreed that the territories would allow CXC a maximum of two weeks to review and present a solution in light of the concerns raised.

Is the Education Ministry satisfied with the concessions made by the Caribbean Examination Council in light of the impact of the Covid pandemic on our students?

Answer: The Education Ministry understands the concerns raised by CUT and these are being considered as CXC reviews what is practical and fair for the students.

Minister Williams in light of the assertions made by the CUT President, will the Education Ministry try to lobby for any more concessions from the CXC for students?

Answer: We have put more suggestions on the table for CXC to consider. CXC will let us know what additional concessions can be made. It was agreed that all practical and fair approaches be considered for the format of the exam in light of the increased challenges since the deliberations at COHSOD in February 2021.

The Primary Exit Profile PEP exams are next week; can the Ministry provide us with an update on the state of preparations to accommodate students sitting the exams in person?

What has been the take up of teachers in the public and private sector of the Covid vaccines?

Answer: To date, we have 8226 teachers vaccinated and the process is ongoing. Regional sensitization sessions are ongoing to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

Middle East conflict

The Opposition Spokesman on Foreign Affairs Lisa Hanna has charged that Jamaica has forfeited its right to principled foreign diplomacy in being a mediator in the matters now unfolding between Gaza and Israel. St. Vincent and the Grenadines government has issued a statement on the matter condemning Israel for its airstrikes. Where does Jamaica stand on the matter?

Answer: Cabinet would need to discuss the matter.

Other points for discussion

The rise in gas prices Potential rise in food prices

The year 2021 is the third year of administration of the Grade 6 Ability Test component of the Primary Exit Profile. The tests will be administered to students born 2008, 2009 and 2010. For the academic year 2020/2021, the Ability Test for Grade 6 will be administered as follows:

Test Domain Date Ability Test Verbal and Quantitative Reasoning Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Registration Statistics

The table below represents the statistics for the registration of students for the 2021 sitting of the Grade 6 Primary Exit Profile.

PEP 6 2021 Registration Statistics Total Male Female No. Registered to sit 37179 18736 18443 No. Registered to sit in Private Schools 4394 2152 2242 No. Registered to sit in Public Schools 32785 16584 16201 No. of Students Deferred 710 408 302 Total Number of Exam Centres Total Private Public 1069 234 835

Special Accommodations

Special Accommodations refer to support that is needed for students who have been deemed to have special needs as outlined in a Psycho-Educational evaluation report and approved by the Special Education Unit of the MoEYI. Special Accommodations include, but is not limited to:

Extra Time

Assignment of a Reader, Writer, Prompter or Shadow for the student

Preferential Seating in the Examination Centre

Allowance of breaks during the examination

A total of 320 students who have submitted psycho-evaluation reports, these have been evaluated by the Special Education Unit and of this amount 290 have received accommodations. Five applications were received for Linguistic Aide. Requests for linguistic aides were made for assistance to students who speak the following languages: Spanish, Chinese, Mandarin and Hindi.

Administration of the Examination

The Ability Tests will be presided over by contracted persons who are external to the schools.

Training of 2628 Presiding Examiners and 1250 Invigilators was conducted on May 10 to 14, 2021 to across the regions.

Presiding Examiners and Invigilators was conducted on across the regions. Monitors are being recruited by and will be trained to give support to the MoEYI core personnel who will also be engaged in monitoring of the examinations on the days of administration.

Timetables were dispatched during the week of May 10, 2021.

Recruitment of Presiding Examiners and Invigilators

Region 1 – 95 % complete (The Mico University, University College of the Commonwealth, Excelsior Community College and St. Josephs Teachers’ College)

Region 2 – 95% complete (Shortwood Teachers’ College and CASE)

Region 3 – (Moneague Teachers’ College)

Region 4 – 95% complete (Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College and Knockalva Polytechnic)

Region 5 – (Catholic College of Mandeville)

Region 6- 100 % Completed (Portmore Community College, The MICO, Shortwood Teachers College and St. Josephs Teachers’ College)

Region 7- 95 % complete (Knox Community College and Portmore Community College)

Transportation

The Ministry will be extending its support for transportation on the day of the examination for students who will require assistance. Consequently, parents/students in need of transportation support are required to complete an electronic transportation registration form using the following link https://transport.moey.gov.jm. Parents/students may also call 888-SCH-TIME or 888-724-8463 to register for the support if they do not have access to internet. The responder will complete the registration form on the students’ behalf. Please see the appended user guide that outlines the steps to be followed to compete the registration. This must be done on or before Friday May 21, 2021 to allow for adequate arrangements to be made.

Total Number of Schools Inspected by the MoHW from MoEYI List – May 10, 2021 Region No. of Primary Level Schools Inspected No. of Secondary Level Schools Inspected Number of Schools Inspected Number of Schools COVID – 19 Compliant Percentage of Schools COVID – 19 Compliant Number not yet Re-Inspected 1 23 2 25 18 72.0 24 2 55 1 56 43 76.8 17 3 51 0 51 40 78.4 20 4 42 2 44 37 84.1 9 5 55 2 57 32 56.1 1 6 31 0 31 27 88 0 7 17 0 17 13 76.5 3 Total 274 7 281 210 74.7 74

Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) Inspections Summary and Report for Schools in Preparation for Examinations

May 10, 2021

Of the total number of 355 schools for which inspections were requested by the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, 281 (79.2%) have been inspected to date. The number that were compliant with the MOHW COVID–19 requirements is 210 (74.7%) of those already inspected. One hundred and Forty-five (145) schools are to be approved.

We are currently awaiting the reports for the schools inspected last week.

Budget

