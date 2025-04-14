News from the OPM

ICT Authority Comes into Effect Government heralds new era for ICT policy and implementation

The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to announce the establishment of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority, effective April 2, 2025. This new entity is a consolidation of the operations of eGov Jamaica Limited and the Office of the Chief Information Officer, to provide a single authoritative voice and framework to improve ICT service delivery across the public sector.

Established by the ICT Authority Act (2019), the ICT Authority is a statutory body with a broadened mandate to include:

developing and implementing a national ICT strategy that aligns with Jamaica’s overall development goals.

establishing and enforcing ICT policies, standards, and guidelines to ensure effective and efficient use of ICT resources across government.

providing shared ICT services to government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, aimed at improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing service delivery.

driving digital transformation across the government and by extension the wider society, through initiatives such as e-government services, ICT consultancy and coordination.

The establishment of the ICT Authority demonstrates the Government of Jamaica’s commitment to change the culture of ICT service delivery in the public sector as among other things it will streamline ICT spend, drive efficiency and innovation, reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and duplication and improve service delivery.

Through its products, projects and emphasis on shared services, the new entity will foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and efficiency, ensuring that the government leverages technology to drive national development, improve ICT governance, and improve the quality of life for all Jamaicans.

“We are excited about the potential of the ICT Authority to transform the public sector’s ICT landscape,” said Senator the Honourable Audrey Marks, Minister of Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation. “This new entity will play a critical role in driving our national digital transformation agenda through the use and application of ICTs to realize cost savings and enhanced efficiency across the public sector and improving the lives of Jamaicans, by ensuring a more responsive and effective government”.