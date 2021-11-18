News from the OPM

The New Covid-19 Measures announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness will begin today, November 18, 2021.



Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (November 16, 2021), the Prime Minister said:

“The changes to the measures I am announcing [today] represent the start of a cautious, gradual and controlled approach towards getting the economy back to full productive capacity. COVID-19 has evolved from a pandemic to being endemic. The highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant and ongoing vaccine hesitancy have made the goal of ‘zero COVID-19’ virtually unachievable. The SARS-COV2 virus is here to stay, in its current form or some variant thereof. Most societies including Jamaica, will therefore need to learn to live with COVID-19, at least over the medium term.”



The changes will last for a three-week period ending December 9, 2021.

Curfew Hours

The curfew hours will be from 9 pm nightly to 5 am the following morning. This will remain in effect until 5 am on December 10, 2021.

Gathering Limits

The general public gathering limit remains at 10 persons.

The limit on the number of persons in attendance at places of worship has increased from the current limit of 50 to 100 persons; providing physical distance requirement is met. However, no crusades, conferences or conventions are permitted.

The number of persons permitted to physically attend a wedding has increased from 50 to 100.

The limit on persons physically attending Annual or Extraordinary General Meetings has increased from 50 to 100.

Physical attendance at events hosted by public entities will continue to be limited to a maximum of 50 persons, these are to be controlled functions by invitation only and persons attending will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Funerals and Burials

The limit on the number of persons present at a burial has been increased from 15 to 20 to align with the limit for funeral services. As a reminder, burials are permitted only Monday to Friday between 9 am and 4 pm. Memorial services, that is services without the remains in church, can be up to 100 persons subject to the size of the church.

Entry Protocols

The pre-testing requirement for persons travelling to Jamaica; presenting a negative COVID test within 3 days prior to travel remains in place. Both PCR and antigen tests are permissible.

The existing travel protocols for fully vaccinated persons require them to quarantine for 8 days following their arrival in Jamaica or to take a PCR test after arrival at their own expense, to be released from quarantine.

Effective November 18, fully vaccinated persons who obtain a PCR test as their pre-test prior to travel will not be required to conduct another PCR test after arrival to be released from quarantine.

Fully vaccinated travelers may do an antigen test prior to arrival. However they are required to either quarantine for 8 days or to do a PCR test in Jamaica to be released from quarantine.

In the meantime, the Government continues its Covid-19 public education programme.



Persons are encouraged to continue the infection prevention and control protocols (mask wearing, sanitising and physical distancing) as well as getting vaccinated.