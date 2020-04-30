News from the OPM

24 Hour Curfew Will Be Lifted for St. Catherine
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the 24-Hour curfew for the parish of St. Catherine will be lifted tomorrow, Friday, May 1st.
The recent three-day extension of the 24-hour curfew for St. Catherine began on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:00 PM and will be lifted as at 6:00 AM tomorrow.
In the meantime, St. Catherine residents are no longer restricted in movement, however they are being advised to revert to the general measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act.
These measures include;
- Observing the nightly islandwide curfew of 6pm to 6am each day
- Wearing masks in public
- Social distancing of 6ft apart
- Stay-at-home if over the age of 65
- Work from home for non-essential services
Further measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act can be found in the Jamaica Gazette on the official website of the Office of the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister will provide further updates in subsequent media conferences.