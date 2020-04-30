News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the 24-Hour curfew for the parish of St. Catherine will be lifted tomorrow, Friday, May 1st.

The recent three-day extension of the 24-hour curfew for St. Catherine began on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:00 PM and will be lifted as at 6:00 AM tomorrow.

In the meantime, St. Catherine residents are no longer restricted in movement, however they are being advised to revert to the general measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

These measures include;