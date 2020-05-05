News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an extension of the nightly islandwide curfew for a further seven (7) days as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The extension of the nightly islandwide curfew takes effect at 6:00 PM Wednesday, May 6 and expires at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement last night (Monday, May 4) during a virtual press conference at the OPM Media Centre.

Further to the announced extension, Prime Minister Holness said the Disaster Risk Management Order No. 4 will be extended until May 31st. Those enforcement measures include;