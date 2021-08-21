News from the OPM

Amendments to DRMA to Accommodate Places of Worship and Other Persons

The Government has made an adjustment to enable places of worship to accommodate 20 persons for services on August 22.

Places of worship will be able to stream live, their worship services and accommodate up to 20 persons in the sanctuary including clergy, worshippers, musicians and technical people.

Those who will attend services will be required to travel with a valid national ID and a signed form by their pastor.

The form is available in the latest Disaster Risk Management Order online and on opm.gov.jm.

In the meantime, the current Order has listed limited opening hours for some special services.

Money transfer and remittance services, and farm stores, may operate only between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on the following days –

(a) Monday, August, 23, 2021;

(b) Tuesday, August 24, 2021;

(c) Monday, August 30, 2021; and

(d) Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

During the curfew periods persons in the following categories: traveling between work and home ONLY will be exempt.

Persons in the medical profession working at hospitals or attending to the sick

Emergency vehicle operators

Pharmacies

Media

Construction workers

Manufacturing workers

Immigration

Port workers

Parents and children traveling to vaccination blitz sites will be allowed passage.

All other persons must stay indoors while the Government continues to work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.