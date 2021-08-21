News from the OPM

Entire Council of Ministers Fully Vaccinated – PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, having verified with each member of the council of Ministers, and with their permission to publicly do so, is confirming that all Ministers, including Cabinet Ministers, the Attorney General and Ministers of State, are fully vaccinated.

The list of Ministers are :

The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP

The Honourable Dr. Horace Chang, CD, MP

The Honourable Edmund Bartlett, CD, MP

Dr. the Honourable Nigel Clarke, Phil, MP

The Honourable Robert Montague, MP

Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson-Smith

Dr. the Honourable Christopher Tufton, MP

The Honourable Audley Shaw, CD, MP

The Honourable Desmond McKenzie, CD, MP

The Honourable Olivia Grange, CD, MP

The Honourable Karl Samuda, CD, MP

The Honourable Fayval Williams, MP

The Honourable Daryl Vaz, MP

The Honourable Delroy Chuck, QC, MP

The Honourable Floyd Green, MP

The Honourable Everald Warmington, MP

The Honourable Pearnel Charles Jr., MP

Senator the Honourable Aubyn Hill

Senator the Honourable Matthew Samuda

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte, QC, MP, JP

Ministers of State

The Honourable Robert Morgan, JP, MP

The Honourable Dr. Norman Dunn, MP

The Honourable Marsha Smith, MP

The Honourable Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, MP

The Honourable Zavia Mayne, MP

The Honourable J.C Hutchinson, MP

The Honourable Alando Terrelonge, MP

The Honourable Homer Davis, CD, JP, MP

Senator the Honourable Leslie Campbell

93% of Government Members of the Houses of Parliament are fully vaccinated and 98.3% of Government Members of the Houses of Parliament have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Therefore, of the 48 Government Members of the Lower House, 46 are fully vaccinated and 2 are awaiting their second shot.

In the Upper House, 11 Government Senators are fully vaccinated; one is awaiting the second dose and one is not yet vaccinated.

The Prime Minister again renews his call for all Jamaicans to take the vaccine.