News from the OPM

Changes to Curfew Time and Worship Services

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that effective Friday, February 11, 2022, the curfew hours will be from 11:00 pm nightly to 5:00 am the following morning, until 5:00 am on February 25, 2022.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement while speaking in Parliament today, (Thursday, February 10, 2022).

The Prime Minister said all indicators are showing rapid improvement in our COVID-19 indicators since the recorded peak at the start of the year.

Therefore the Prime Minister said: “In line with the management strategy that I had outlined in this Honourable House in November 2021, the science and the data would clearly support a widening of the guard rails to allow more economic activity.”

In the meantime, the current maximum of 100 persons allowed to physically attend worship services will be replaced with a capacity limit determined based on the size of the place of worship divided by 36 square feet.

Further, the Prime Minister stated that all other measures will remain unchanged.

Prime Minister Holness said: “Our management of the pandemic has always been evidence-based data-driven, proportionate and situationally appropriate. The changes to the measures I have announced represent a continuation of the gradual and controlled process of getting our economy back to full productive capacity as I announced in November 2021. We will continue this process to give all Jamaicans the opportunity to earn their livelihoods while protecting their health.”

Despite the current indicators showing improvements, the Prime Minister urges caution.

He said: “While the Government is widening the guard rails to allow more economic activity, citizens must continue to diligently follow the protocols to keep themselves, their families and loved ones safe.”