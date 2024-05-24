News from the OPM

Government Commits to Phased Approach for Constitutional Reform

The Cabinet met on Monday (May 20, 2024) with the Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC) to discuss the recently submitted report containing recommendations from the 15-member body.

Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, expressed his gratitude for the Committee’s contributions and highlighted the significance of this milestone.

“This meeting marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards constitutional reform,” said Prime Minister Holness.

“I am deeply grateful for the dedication and hard work of the Constitutional Reform Committee. Together, we are laying the foundation for a future where Jamaica stands as a sovereign, independent Republic, reflecting the will and aspirations of our people. The Jamaican people are watching, and their Government will continue working to build consensus to deliver for them.”

Despite ongoing political challenges, Prime Minister Holness and his administration remain steadfast in their commitment to achieving consensus on the first phase of reform: replacing the British monarch as Head of State with a Jamaican President.

The CRC reported that all recommendations in their report were reached through consensus. The report will be tabled as a Ministry paper in Parliament today (May 21, 2024), marking the next step in this crucial process.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, who also chairs the CRC, stated:

“The adoption of a phased approach to constitutional reform reflects our commitment to thoughtful and inclusive change. By engaging with all stakeholders and building consensus, we are ensuring that the process is deliberate and reflective of the will of the Jamaican people.”

In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs will launch a public education campaign to inform the Jamaican people about the committee’s recommendations. The Government believes that providing comprehensive information is crucial for the public to make an informed decision in the upcoming referendum.