News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Condemns the Killing of Journalist Job Nelson

Prime Minister Andrew Holness expresses deep shock and outrage at the brutal killing of RJR Gleaner journalist, Job Nelson.

Nelson, a talented journalist and a dedicated professional, was tragically attacked by gunmen while traveling along Spanish Town Road in Kingston last night. He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and, despite attempting to drive himself to the hospital, crashed into a utility pole. Passers-by assisted him to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

In a statement, Prime Minister Holness noted, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Job Nelson, a talented journalist and a fellow alumnus of St. Catherine High. Job was not just a remarkable professional, but also a cherished member of our community. It is heartbreaking to hear that he lost his life in such a senseless act of violence. Job and I shared the halls of St. Catherine High, which makes this loss feel even more personal. His contributions to journalism and his dedication to bringing the truth to light were commendable, and he will be sorely missed.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the legal framework and resources are in place to decisively deal with gangs and provide law enforcement with the tools necessary to maintain peace in communities.

“This reflects the epidemic of violence that bedevils our society and reinforces the need for us to continue to pursue a holistic approach to this disease of interpersonal violence in our society,” said Prime Minister Holness. “The Government of Jamaica will continue to build a national consensus on crime fighting involving all stakeholders. You can rest assured that the Government I lead will not sit by helplessly while criminals are emboldened to challenge the state and endanger the lives of law-abiding citizens.”

Prime Minister Holness assured the nation that the police are actively investigating the matter and will continue their efforts to bring those responsible to justice. He urged the media to assist in the investigation by reporting any findings to the police and called on all Jamaicans to condemn violence in all its forms.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Job’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. May his soul rest in peace, and may we, as a nation, continue to strive for a safer and more just Jamaica,” Prime Minister Holness added. “We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.”

The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to take decisive actions to combat crime and violence across Jamaica.