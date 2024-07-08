News from the OPM

“In the past, even with a low severity weather event, it would throw our financial and fiscal affairs into deficit. We would have to go and borrow to recover. We have managed to make a change in that, and we are not expecting to have to do significant borrowing. So, we have created buffers.” -Prime Minister Holness

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has signalled that his administration does not intend to impose new taxes to address the relief and recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Holness asserts that the Government of Jamaica remains committed to a recovery strategy that avoids imposing new taxes or incurring significant debt.

Speaking while assessing the damage to southern areas of Jamaica which were badly affected by Hurricane Beryl, the Prime Minister highlighted the proactive fiscal management strategies that have positioned Jamaica to effectively respond to natural disasters such as major Hurricanes without further burdening its citizens.

“In the past, even with a low severity weather event, it would throw our financial and fiscal affairs into deficit. We would have to go and borrow to recover. We have managed to make a change in that, and we are not expecting to have to do significant borrowing, so, we have created buffers,” stated Prime Minister Holness.

This change means that citizens will not have to worry about new taxes or future debt as a result of recovery efforts. This marks a profound shift in governance, emphasizing financial stability and proactive planning.

“For the average Jamaican, this is a point that they would dismiss. It’s a point that they would devalue, but not recognizing how profoundly different this administration is in managing the affairs of the country, such that when these events happen as a citizen, you are don’t have to worry about new taxes having to be put on or new debt being taken out for which you would have to pay for in the future. That’s a profound change and so we are living, yes, in the time of climate change, but we have done what is necessary to put ourselves in a position to be able to respond effectively,” asserted Prime Minister Holness.

The Government remains hopeful that the final assessment will reveal minimal damage from the impact of the Hurricane. However, Prime Minister Holness said the government is also fully prepared for future events. The Government’s fiscal arrangements have been structured to deal with high-frequency but low-severity weather incidents, ensuring that the country can recover swiftly and effectively.

In the meantime, the Government is urging all Jamaicans to remain vigilant and hopeful, knowing that the nation’s leadership is equipped and ready to support them through any challenges that arise.