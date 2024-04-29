News from the OPM

Government Emphasizing Productivity to Further Drive Economic Growth

“The thrust for productivity is the new frontier of the government.”

– Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has emphasized the urgent need to increase productivity to further drive growth in the Jamaican economy.

Prime Minister Holness said it is crucial for Jamaicans to focus on a productivity-centred approach within the public bureaucracy.

Speaking on Friday (April 19) at the opening of the first-ever Artisan Village in Falmouth, Prime Minister Holness highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering productivity.

“The thrust for productivity is the new frontier of the government. That is the new effort of the government. I described it now as the partnership for productivity, and we will be pursuing various ways of ensuring that this idea, this principle, this ethic of productivity becomes entrenched in who we are as a Jamaican and part of our identity as Jamaicans.”

In this regard, Prime Minister Holness said Jamaicans must strive for excellence to unlock new levels of economic performance and social benefits for our nation.

The Prime Minister said there are several opportunities to increase productivity and enhance quality.

“Culturally and institutionally, there is almost a block psychologically to embrace the challenge of productivity. It is all entangled with our past, with our history. But we must disentangle these fundamental principles and make them part of who we are.”

The Prime Minister noted that the government is focused on productivity as a cornerstone of national development and is committed to fostering economic growth, enhancing efficiency, and improving the quality of life for all citizens.