News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Pays Tribute to Former Clerk of the Houses of Parliament (retired) Ms. Valrie Curtis, CD

Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivered a heartfelt tribute in Parliament on Monday (April 23) to the former Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Valrie Curtis, CD.

Prime Minister Holness acknowledged Curtis’ remarkable career highlighted by depth, impact, exceptional service and invaluable contributions to the Jamaican Parliament.

On April 6, Ms. Curtis attained retirement from her position.

In his tribute today during the Sitting of the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Holness recalled his early days as a Parliamentarian, highlighting Ms. Curtis’ guidance and expertise in navigating the complexities of parliamentary procedures.

“I found Ms. Curtis to be a valuable resource… indispensable in guiding and, I dare say, protecting us,” he added.

Reflecting on his interactions with Ms. Curtis during parliamentary conferences and his tenure as Leader of Government Business, Prime Minister Holness praised the former Clerk’s patience, respectfulness, and dedication to maintaining the order and efficiency of parliamentary proceedings.

“Her elevation to the post of clerk was well-deserved,” he affirmed, emphasizing her commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

Prime Minister Holness expressed solidarity with the sentiments shared by the Speaker of the House and the Leader of Opposition Business. “As our former Clerk retires and moves on to other things, we wish her well. She should know that she has the respect, love, and admiration of the Parliament of Jamaica, which she served unreservedly.”

Prime Minister Holness concluded his tribute with a message of gratitude and best wishes, noting that Ms. Curtis earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and the nation.