News from the OPM

The Prime Minister says Jamaicans should be able to enjoy their country’s natural assets

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) will be providing the financial resources to upgrade designated public beaches for the enjoyment of Jamaicans.

The Prime Minister said: “The upgrades will improve the overall experience for the benefit of the Jamaican people.”

Prime Minister Holness says where applicable, each beach will receive changing areas and restrooms, perimeter fencing, parking, children’s play areas, seating, walkways, electricity and sewage treatment facilities. The Prime Minister reported that three beaches have benefited from these enhancements thus far, with several more being targeted.

Prime Minister Holness also emphasised that the Government remains sensitive to the issues of the public. Considering this, the Prime Minister said that the Jamaican people must be able to access and enjoy the natural assets of their country.

Additionally, the Prime Minister encouraged investors to ensure that community members are involved in the development process and that their rights are also protected. Prime Minister Holness says residents must be viewed as key stakeholders in this regard.

The Prime Minister was speaking today (April 20, 2022) at the ground-breaking ceremony for the RIU Aquarelle resort in northern Trelawny. The new resort is set for completion in 2023 and will be the seventh RIU hotel in Jamaica.