News from the OPM

Government Optimistic About the Entertainment Economy

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is anticipating the reopening of the entertainment economy.

The Prime Minister says his Government is fully cognizant of the value of Jamaica’s entertainment economy and noted that one of the ways to ensure the speedy recovery of the sector, is for persons to become inoculated against Covid-19.

The Prime Minister was speaking today (June 3, 2021) at the Renaming of Denham Town Primary and Infant School to the Edward Seaga Seaga Primary and Infant School in West Kingston.

The Prime Minister said; “I truly do appreciate the challenges, and as we seek to reopen the sector, taking the vaccine will make that process much faster.”

In that regard, the Prime Minister reiterated the call for equitable access to vaccines. He says “hopefully Jamaica will get a significant share of what is available to the region.”

In the meantime, in a recent statement in Parliament, Prime Minister Holness said the Government is engaged in discussions with a view to agreeing on the appropriate protocols for a limited reopening of the entertainment sector this summer.

Additionally, the Prime Minister says the intention of the Government has been to reopen the industry in a safe and sustainable manner. He also noted that the Government is scheduled to have a series of meetings with cinema operators, event promoters, selectors, other stakeholders as well as proprietors of places of amusement and other such persons within the entertainment industry.

In another two weeks, the Prime Minister says the Government hopes to present to Parliament, a plan to accommodate the reopening of the industry.