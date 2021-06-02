News from the OPM

The Government of Jamaica is Ready for the Hurricane Season

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government of Jamaica is prepared for the Hurricane Season even while still dealing with the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said, “The restrictions imposed by Covid-19 will alter our emergency and recovery responses. However, we are not daunted we are focused on strategically putting in place what we need to safeguard our faster and stronger recovery. Like we have done successfully in the past year, our strategy must be to anticipate, plan, and prepare for the threat and not to panic if or when it materializes.”

The Prime Minister was speaking yesterday (June 1, 2021) as he delivered the charge to members of the National Disaster Risk Management Council Meeting at the launch of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season under the theme, “Hurricane Readiness in Trying Times.”

Prime Minister Holness said the objectives of the National Hurricane Preparedness campaigns are to increase public awareness of all hazards, increase visibility islandwide, create a culture of compliance, and strengthen public knowledge.

As chairman of the National Disaster Committee, the Prime Minister instructed the Committee to direct its attention to several priority areas, including the readiness of shelters and shelter operations, cleaning drain infrastructure, and enhanced public education.

The Prime Minister noted, “Public education is an integral part of our approach to increase public awareness and engagement to support the disaster preparation and emergency management activities of the ODPEM. The Jamaican people will gain a greater understanding of disaster risk management to be able to prepare for disasters, emergencies and emerging hazards allowing them to safeguard themselves properly, intentionally, and actively, family and property thereby ensuring hurricane readiness in trying times.”

In closing, the Prime Minister applauded the frontline workers and emergency management personnel for the hard work during this most challenging time and reminded the public to prepare for the possible threat ahead.