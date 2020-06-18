News from the OPM

Government Refocusing Efforts to Reopen the Economy; Create Jobs and Housing Opportunities

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is refocusing its efforts to get the economy back on track to provide job opportunities for all Jamaicans, especially those persons impacted by the novel Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister was speaking yesterday, (Wednesday, June 17) at the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) Groundbreaking ceremony for the Catherine Estates Housing Development in St. Catherine.

The Prime Minister says the Government’s objective is to provide opportunities for persons severely affected by the pandemic. He noted that in getting the economy “up and running” the Government is working to create jobs that can also allow more persons to purchase their own homes.

Since 2016, the Government has been on a successful mission to provide every Jamaican with the keys to their own homes, with a record number of housing starts in the history of Jamaica.

The pandemic has separated many Jamaicans from their sources of income and in other cases many have suffered significant cuts to their earnings.

In this regard, Prime Minister Holness said the Government’s goal is to ensure everyone has an income and to restore hope for a bright future.

“With the resources available, the Government is ensuring that it can arrange the Government in such a way as to ensure that we can continue on the path of prosperity. We are going to make sure that we save lives and livelihoods,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister commended the HAJ for its commitment to bringing housing solutions to the market and following the governance rules.

The Prime Minister also charged the HAJ with keeping the housing prices low so that more Jamaicans can afford to purchase a home.