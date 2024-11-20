News from the OPM

It is Time We Work Smarter

In a policy briefing on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the Government of Jamaica has reaffirmed its commitment to making productivity the cornerstone of its inclusive growth strategy, recognizing it as essential to driving sustainable development and reducing inequality.

Prime Minister, Dr, the Most Honourable, Andrew Holness emphasised the critical role of productivity in enabling Jamaica to transition from economic stability to economic independence and prosperity.

Speaking at the recent policy briefing, the Prime Minister said: “Productivity is not just about working harder but working smarter. Every Jamaican must embrace innovation, efficiency, and a results-driven mindset to ensure that we move toward real economic independence.”

Productivity is central to creating an inclusive society. As our output increases, we can continue expanding investments in healthcare, education, and social safety nets, ensuring our most vulnerable are supported.

Prime Minister Holness noted that decades of underinvestment, stemming from the 1990s FINSAC financial crisis, had hampered Jamaica’s ability to invest in infrastructure and human capital development to drive productivity. However, with the nation now achieving fiscal stability, there is now room for strategic investments.

The Prime Minister urged a collective effort to foster a culture of productivity, calling on businesses, the public sector, and individuals to contribute. “Every Jamaican has a role to play in driving our nation forward,” he said. “Whether it’s adopting innovative practices, embracing technology, or improving personal efficiency, each step contributes to a stronger, more prosperous Jamaica for every Jamaican.”

The new productivity focus is part of the broader ASPIRE Jamaica growth agenda. This framework, designed to ensure inclusive, emphasizes Access to Economic Opportunity, Safety and Security, People (human capital development), Infrastructure Development, Reform of Bureaucracy, and Economic Diversification.