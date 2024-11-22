News from the OPM

Prime Minister Says Government to Explore Concrete Roads as an Alternative Solution to Jamaica’s Road Infrastructure Challenges

“As we come to grips with our road problem and aged infrastructure, it will not only be the application of asphalt. We will be using other solutions as well to treat with the problem comprehensively.”

– Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the government intends to diversify its approach to address road infrastructure issues, including the potential adoption of concrete road solutions.

Dr. Holness highlighted the advantages of concrete as an alternative to traditional asphalt, emphasizing its durability, lower maintenance costs, and longer lifespan.

“The use of concrete and the science behind it has improved dramatically,” stated Prime Minister Holness. “You now have transparent concrete and advanced mixes with innovative properties. This evolution allows us to address many of the drawbacks previously associated with concrete, making it a viable option for certain applications in our road infrastructure.”

Prime Minister Holness acknowledged that the high initial cost of concrete has been a major deterrent to its widespread use on Jamaica’s roads. However, he signalled a possible shift in policy.

“Our policy is evolving. Through partnerships with CMEX and Carib Cement, we are exploring opportunities to test concrete solutions, particularly in low-use areas and community roads where the requirements for reinforcement and other costly measures are reduced,” explained Dr. Holness.

The Prime Minister added that concrete roads offer significant advantages in areas where durability is critical and long-term maintenance costs must be minimized. These roads, Dr. Holness noted, could be introduced in residential communities, parish council jurisdictions, and similar settings as part of a phased approach to modernizing the country’s road network.

Highlighting the government’s partnership with CMEX and Carib Cement, the Prime Minister said ongoing efforts to test and refine concrete solutions tailored to Jamaica’s unique road infrastructure needs.

Prime Minister Holness is assuring the public that asphalt will remain a primary material for road repairs and construction in high-use areas but reiterated the government’s commitment to exploring additional solutions.

The Prime Minister commended community leaders in areas like Olympic Gardens, where innovative approaches are being piloted, and assured Jamaicans that the government remains committed to improving the quality and durability of the nation’s roads.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking yesterday (November 21) at the official handover of the road in a section of Bay Far Road in St. Andrew West Central.