News from the OPM

Jamaica Has Lost A Great Pioneer of Music: the Unforgettable Lee “Scratch” Perry – PM Holness

Perry was truly one of the most important and creative figures to have come out of Jamaica. Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed deep sadness at the passing of music pioneer and one of the founding fathers of Reggae, Rainford Hugh Perry affectionately known as “Lee “Scratch” Perry.

Lee “Scratch” Perry died this morning while under care at the Noel Holmes Hospital. He was 85 years old.

Perry was a pioneer in the development of dub music in the 1970s. His innovative nature led him to become one of the greatest remixing and studio effects guru; creating new instrumental or vocal versions of existing reggae tracks. His unique approach to recording meant that he was responsible for some of the greatest Reggae songs including, “Dreadlocks in Moonlight”, “Curly Locks”, “City Too Hot” and “I Am A Mad Man”. He has worked with many of Jamaica’s musical greats such as Bob Marley and the Wailers, Junior Murvin, the Congos and many more.

Lee “Scratch” Perry has received several highly and internationally acclaimed awards such as the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album aptly titled “Jamaican E T” in 2004.

He received many other awards and accolades for his achievements in music from various organizations. The Government of Jamaica also bestowed the sixth highest national award, the Order of Distinction, Officer class in 2012.

The Reggae pioneer has produced over one thousand recordings spanning sixty years earning him several names such as the “Upsetter”, “Super Ape” and “Mad Scientist”.

Perry was described as an eccentric character who reshaped the Reggae landscape. He was loved by many across the world.

Prime Minister Holness said:

“Undoubtedly, today Jamaica has lost the rhythm and soul of a prolific music icon who has inspired many. Lee “Scratch” Perry was truly one of the most important and creative figures to have come out of Jamaica.”

Prime Minister Holness has extended sincere condolences to the Perry family, friends, his musical colleagues and his many supporters across the globe.