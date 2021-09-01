News from the OPM

EXEMPTED CATEGORIES UNDER THE DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT ACT

Members of the public are being reminded that the nightly curfew today, Wednesday, September 1 which begins at 7:00 p.m., also marks the extension of a three-day, no-movement period as stipulated by the Most Honorable Andrew Holness, prime minister of Jamaica, in a press conference on Wednesday, September 1.

During the three-day period, 52 categories of persons have been granted leave to traverse to and from work.

These include members of parliament, councillors, judges, persons working in the healthcare sector, persons working in the oil and gas industry and farmers. Persons who will be travelling to and from vaccination sites are also exempt.

Exceptions have also been provided for persons working in the tourism sector and persons journeying to and from hotels, including persons entering and departing the island.

Persons transporting persons in the exempt category are also covered.

The Police are however, reminding all persons who fall into the exempt categories to ensure that they have proper identification, and where necessary, authorization letters, to establish the legitimacy of their claim when stopped by the Police.

The full list of exempt persons can be found on our website, www.jcf.gov.jm. Persons can also seek clarification from their local Police or contact the JCF COVID Response Centre at 876-702-5102, 876-702-6, 876-702-5108-9.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force thanks Jamaicans for their compliance with the provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act and encourages all persons to continue to comply as we face this latest threat from COVID-19.

The full listing of exempted persons is below:

The holder of any of the following offices—

(a) the office of Governor-General;

(b) office as a member of either House of Parliament;

(c) office as a member of the Judiciary.