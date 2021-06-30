News from the OPM

No Local Government Election This Year – PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared that no local Government election will be held this year.

The Prime Minister said there has been much speculation about whether the recrafting of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) measures was strategically done to facilitate the holding of local polls. However, the Prime Minister has said, this is simply not so. He emphasized that the election will not be held until the Government is satisfied the country’s vaccination efforts are sufficiently on track.

The Prime Minister also noted that with the structured reopening of the entertainment and events sector, other sectors should take note that the Government is actively strategizing on the ways in which relief can be brought to each.

Prime Minister Holness further stated that the Government has been focused on meeting the needs of each and every sector of society, by carefully analyzing and crafting measures that will not negatively affect livelihoods. He noted that when livelihoods are affected, people are more willing to break the rules.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister indicated that he knows many Jamaicans have suffered as a result of the restrictions under the DRMA. He said as more and more persons become vaccinated, the country should see a return to some semblance of normalcy.

The Prime Minister said;

“As soon as there is an opportunity to provide relief to those persons who have been without income, we will, with due care and caution, allow for increased movement, and increased gatherings.”

The Prime Minister was addressing the official opening ceremony for the Olympic Gardens Police Station in West Central Kingston today (Wednesday, June 30).