News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is calling on the international community to assist the region in bridging gaps within the SDGs as small developing nations recover from Covid-19.

Speaking recently at the virtual P4G Summit hosted by the Government of the Republic of Korea, Prime Minister Holness indicated several areas within the SDGs that require attention. He noted that recovery for Jamaica in particular, includes resilience which is linked to categories in the SDGs and the climate change agenda.

On the subject of an accelerated approach to the climate change agenda, the Prime Minister stated that financial resources must be “scaled up and access simplified”.

The Prime Minister said, “New categories must be established for access to concessional and non-concessional development finance based on vulnerability measures rather than per capita income.”

He further noted that there should be more resources dedicated to adaptation in recognition of the vulnerability of countries which are low emitters, and access to appropriate technology, especially for early warning systems, research and development, digitization and modernization should be assured.

In this regard, Prime Minister Holness says, now is the time to implement an inclusive approach that is beneficial to all.

“Today we have a unique opportunity to generate an inclusive, resilient and green recovery, that ensures a broad and lasting rise in prosperity, especially for the poorest, most marginalized highly indebted and vulnerable. It is an opportunity we cannot afford to miss”, said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to reiterate calls for equitable global access to Covid-19 vaccines. He says with small developing nations within the region making every effort to recover from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is imperative that each nation has access to vaccines for a faster recovery.