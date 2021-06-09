News from the OPM

“The Law will be Applied Equally”- PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is ensuring that it is not complicit in any breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) adding that the law will be applied equally to everyone.

Speaking to the issue of a party held in breach of the Covid-19 protocols, Prime Minister Holness said, “There is a particular situation that has come on our radar this morning. One that I have to pay careful attention to, because it throws up something with which we are always contending; the unequalness of the society – the haves and the have nots.”

In that regard, the Prime Minister noted that the Government has a duty to ensure that the DRMA is not just observed in words but followed by all, and as such, he supports a full investigation into the matter.

“I have asked for a report; my own investigations will be conducted and I expect the various arms of the State that have a duty to ensure the equal application of the law, to move quickly in that direction to ensure that the full application of the law will be guaranteed.” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness urged all Jamaicans not to become complacent and lose sight of the very dangerous situation. He reminded the public that the management of the pandemic in the country is still guided by the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The Prime Minister was speaking yesterday (Friday, May 28, 2021) at the Wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 91st anniversary of the birth of the late former Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Honourable Edward Seaga.