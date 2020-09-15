News from the OPM

PM Holness Charges State Ministers to be “Champions of Policy and Advocacy”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has encouraged the newly minted Ministers of State to be advocates of policy and public affairs.

The Prime Minister says that with the swearing in of the Ministers of State, their responsibility is to support their Cabinet Ministers in explaining to the public policy decisions that have been tabled.

According to the Prime Minister there are areas within every policy that need, advocacy and a clear breakdown to every citizen.

With the swearing in of the nine Ministers of State, Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated that the Ministers represent a good mix of youth and experience.

“You have great room and you also have great responsibility. Work along with your Ministers, and support them; there is a saying that “if you want to be a General in the Army, you have to start off by being a good Private and I believe that is a word to the wise,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Those appointed are:

1. The Honourable Marsha Smith – State Minister, Finance and Public Service

2. Senator the Honourable Leslie Campbell – State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

3. The Honourable Juliet Cuthbert Flynn – State Minister, Health and Wellness

4. The Honourable Homer Davis – State Minister, Local Government and Rural Development

5. The Honourable Alando Terrelonge – State Minister, Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

6. The Honourable J. C. Hutchinson – State Minister, Transport and Mining

7. The Honourable, Robert Morgan – State Minister, Education, Youth and Information

8. The Honourable, Zavia Mayne – State Minister, Labour and Social Security

9. The Honourable, Dr. Norman Dunn – State Minister, Industry, Investment and Commerce

The Ministers of State were sworn in today (September 14) at King’s House by His Excellency Sir Patrick Allen, Governor General.