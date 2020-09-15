News from the OPM

Prime Minister Announces Complete Slate of Government Senators
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has selected the full slate of thirteen persons to be appointed to the Upper House of Parliament on the Government side.
The 21-Member Senate is comprised of 13 Government Senators and 8 Opposition Senators.
Four of the Senators have already been sworn in. Three as Cabinet Ministers and one as Minister of State.
The following is the complete list of Government Senators.
- Senator the Hon. Kamina Elizabeth Johnson Smith
- Senator the Hon. Matthew Peter Samuda
- Senator the Hon. Aubyn Rochester Hill
- Senator the Hon. Leslie Roy Campbell
- Senator the Hon. Thomas George Lewis Tavares-Finson, OJ, QC, JP
- Senator Kavan Anthony Gayle
- Senator Ransford Braham, QC
- Senator Charles Anthony Sinclair
- Senator Donald George Wehby
- Senator Mayor Cllr Delroy Hugh Williams
- Senator Dr. Saphire Indera Longmore
- Senator Natalie Simone Terry-Ann Campbell Rodriques
- Senator Sherene Samantha Golding Campbell
The 21-Member Senate and 63-Members of the House of Representatives will be sworn in tomorrow (September 15) in a ceremony at the Jamaica Conference Centre.The venue is being used to facilitate social distancing in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic.