News from the OPM

PM Holness Expresses Sadness at the Death of a Correctional Officer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the death of a Correctional Officer, Jimel Westley, at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre this morning (November 13).

“I was deeply saddened when I learnt of Jimel’s death while in the line of duty. Words are insufficient to convey my sympathies. I pray for strength for his family and his colleagues in the Department of Correctional Services who are grieving an unimaginable loss at this time.” said Prime Minister Holness.

Westley was attacked and stabbed with a makeshift ice pick by an inmate during the cell locking down process; he died at hospital during surgery.

“Like other law enforcement officers, Correctional Officers are faced with the potential for danger every day as they ensure the safe, secure, and efficient operation of our prisons and monitoring dangerous criminals behind bars. It is such a tragedy that a detainee was able to fashion an instrument that took the life of an Officer doing his job. I believe the Department of Corrections will be even more vigilant in detecting these tools before they can cause even more fatal stabbings and maiming.” said Prime Minister Holness.

Prime Minister Holness stated that Officers should be afforded certain basic protection and peace of mind and that society must rally to protect the lives and interest of those who labour to keep us safe and ensure a peaceful society.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister added that the Government of Jamaica is committed to redoubling efforts against criminal elements.