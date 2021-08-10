News from the OPM

It was with sadness that I learnt of the the passing of the former Prime Minister of our sister island, Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Lester Bird.

Sir Lester served the people of Antigua and Barbuda as its second Prime Minister for 10 years. He however served his country as Minister of different portfolios before serving as Prime Minister. Among his notable achievements was his work to develop the island state which became known for its tourism product.

Sir Lester was well loved by the people of his country.

In CARICOM, during the period 1994-2004, Sir Lester was a resonating voice on regional matters as he advocated for the recognition of small island states.

Jamaica pays tribute to Sir Lester and his enduring work in Antigua and indeed within the regional movement.

The Government and people of Jamaica extend sincere condolences to the Bird family as well as the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda.