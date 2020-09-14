News from the OPM

PM Mourns the Passing of Legendary Reggae Singer, Toots

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed saddness at the death of Reggae icon Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert.

Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert died last night (Friday September 11) in hospital. He was 77 years old.

Prime Minister Holness said:

“The passing of our very own legendary Reggae singer Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert represents a loss to the musical landscape. Only last year he paid a courtesy call on me and we spoke about his evolution in music and his contribution to brand Jamaica through music. ‘Toots’ was a soul rocker and a stellar performer having brought recognition to Jamaica through the iconic band, ‘Toots and the Maytals’. He was certainly one of Jamaica’s finest artistes who will never be forgotten.”

Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert won the heart and soul of many in Jamaica and across the world with hits such as ‘Bam Bam’ and ’54/46′

He received many awards and accolades for his achievements in music from various organizations. The Government of Jamaica also bestowed the award of Reggae Icon on ‘Toots’ through the Ministry of Culture.

For the Jamaica 58 celebrations in August, ‘Toots’ entered the Festival song competition; it was this same competition which helped to launch his career in the 1960s, his entry at the time was ‘Rise Up Jamaicans’.

Prime Minister Holness has extended sincere condolences to the Hibbert family, friends, his musical colleagues and many supporters across the globe.