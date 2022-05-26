News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness Welcomes Belize’s Endorsement of Minister Kamina Johnson Smith for Commonwealth Secretary General

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is today welcoming another CARICOM endorsement of Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, for appointment as Commonwealth Secretary General; this time from Belize.

In announcing their endorsement of Minister Johnson Smith, Belize’s Prime Minister John Briceno, said, Minister Johnson Smith has a wealth of experience, being in her second term as Foreign Minister. He noted that Minister Johnson Smith chairs numerous regional and international committees and has articulated a vision for the Commonwealth that he believes it needs. He added that, Minister Johnson Smith has demonstrated the capacity to unify and promote collaboration and cooperation for the development of each Commonwealth member State.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness, in welcoming this latest endorsement, said;

“Belize’s support for Minister Johnson Smith’s candidature is deeply appreciated and confirms that she has been a strong, consistent and effective voice within CARICOM and in international fora, characteristics she will bring to the post of Commonwealth Secretary General.”

The Prime Minister further stated that Minister Johnson Smith’s track record “demonstrates that she will do excellently in taking the Commonwealth forward.”

Minister Johnson Smith has also expressed deep appreciation for Belize’s endorsement and continues to advance an exemplary campaign to become Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

To learn more about Minister Johnson Smith’s campaign and candidature, please visit her website, https://kaminajohnsonsmith.com/