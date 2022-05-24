News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today welcomed the announcement by the Republic of India endorsing Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, for appointment as Commonwealth Secretary General.

India’s endorsement complements those of the Government of the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore and the Maldives, who recently registered their support for Minister Johnson Smith

“I am pleased with the expression of public support by the Government of the Republic of India for Minister Johnson Smith, for the post of Commonwealth Secretary General; this endorsement is indicative of the confidence Minister Johnson Smith enjoys and will certainly add to the growing momentum of her campaign which has been exemplary.”

In the meantime, Minister Johnson Smith has reacted to India’s endorsement with expressions of gratitude and restated her committment to working towards the achievement of the shared goals of the Commonwealth.