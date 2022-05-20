News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness Welcomes the UK’s Endorsement of Minister Kamina Johnson Smith for Commonwealth Secretary General

Jamaica welcomes the endorsement by the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, of Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, for appointment as Commonwealth Secretary General.

Responding to the announcement of the UK’s support, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says it signals confidence in Minister Johnson Smith’s capabilities and demonstrated competence.

The Prime Minister said, “The support of the United Kingdom, along with those of other Member States indicates that Minister Johnson Smith is increasingly enjoying confidence in her ability to positively transform the Commonwealth in keeping with the hopes and aspirations of its Members.”

For her part, Minister Johnson Smith has warmly welcomed the UK’s endorsement and the confidence expressed in her ability to seize the opportunities ahead, through her vision for the Commonwealth to deliver meaningfully for all of us in a rapidly evolving world drawing on her diplomatic and managerial experience.

Minister Johnson Smith has been leading a strong and convincing campaign across the Commonwealth. She recently wrapped up a tour of several African countries where she was very warmly received. Minister Johnson Smith is currently in Guyana where she continues to meet and share her vision for the Commonwealth with CARICOM Heads of State and Government.

The decision on an appointee as Commonwealth Secretary General will culminate in Kigali, Rwanda in June, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).