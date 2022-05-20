News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness Says Mask Requirement to Be Re-instituted

Says Jamaicans must take extra precautions as the country faces the fifth wave of the COVID19 pandemic

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the mask wearing requirement will be re-instituted in short order, as the COVID19 positivity rate has increased.

In that regard, the Prime Minister is urging Jamaicans to take extra precautions as the country faces the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says as the positivity rate seemingly increases, there should be an abundance of caution.

The Prime Minister says that while the pandemic will be a “continuing feature of life going forward”, Jamaicans, like persons in other countries worldwide, will for some time experience recurrent bouts of infections from this disease.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister stated that “after two years, everyone should know how to behave in order to protect themselves from the virus.” He also encouraged persons to get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister said:

“I am urging all Jamaicans to act responsibly; by now we know what to do. If you have not yet gotten your vaccine, I encourage you to do so. Vaccine sites are still open, and vaccination is ongoing, get vaccinated. Wear your mask, particularly indoors, but wear them generally, practice social distancing and sanitize.”

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Handing over ceremony of a New Social Housing Project (NSHP) in St. James East Central.