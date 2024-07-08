News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Commits to Utility Restoration and Government Support for Displaced Residents to Rebuild After Hurricane Beryl

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has assured the nation of the government’s swift response to restore electricity and other public utilities following the passage of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl that left significant damage across parts of Jamaica.

Prime Minister Holness on Thursday (July 4) toured sections of the worst affected areas and highlighted the urgency of getting essential services back online and assisting displaced residents.

“The government’s response is to get electricity and utilities back on board, and we are working with the utility companies. We’ve been given regular updates, and they are moving as quickly as possible,” Prime Minister Holness stated.

In addition to restoring utilities, the government will also provide recovery and relief support to displaced residents and work to revive local economies.

“The next level of service would be to help people who have been displaced; those who can’t live in their homes, and their circumstances are very uncomfortable. We will help them to get back on their feet. We will craft an emergency response in that regard, and then, we will assist the economic engine of these communities to return to normalcy. So it will be a multifaceted and comprehensive response,” Prime Minister Holness said.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation for those displaced, Prime Minister Holness underscored the government’s commitment to a rapid response.

“For the residents who live in areas that were significantly impacted and those who are inconvenienced, displaced and dislocated, this is serious, and the government will act quickly to assist the recovery process,” the Prime Minister said.

Despite being hit by a Category 4 hurricane, Prime Minister Holness said Jamaica is blessed to have been spared the worst.

“We were hit by a category four hurricane but it would appear that the damage would be less than what we expected from a category four hurricane. We were spared, and I think all Jamaicans should be giving a collective thank you and saying even more prayers of gratitude to our Lord Jesus Christ who used his mighty hands to protect us from harm,” Prime Minister Holness said.

The Government will continue to work diligently with utility companies and local authorities to ensure rapid recovery and the return of normalcy to the lives of citizens. A meeting is scheduled for this morning to get specific restoration timelines.