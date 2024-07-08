News from the OPM

Government Extends Condolences to Families Affected by Hurricane Beryl

The Government of Jamaica expresses its deepest condolences to the families of Alrick Moncrieffe and Kayon Sterling who died as a result of the passage of Hurricane Beryl. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time.

Hurricane Beryl has brought significant hardship to our nation, and any loss of life is a profound tragedy.

On behalf of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, the Honourable Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange contacted the family of Mr. Moncrieffe to personally speak with them and offer critical support. The Minister was unable to establish direct contact with the family of Ms Sterling due to connectivity challenges in Hanover.

Minister Grange noted that the members of the Administration were deeply saddened when they were informed of the tragedies.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones. We stand with them in this time of grief and sorrow. ” – Minister Babsy Grange

The Government is committed to providing support to the affected families and the broader communities as we navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.