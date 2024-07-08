News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Tours Hurricane-Damaged Kingston & St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester & St. Elizabeth; Will Tour Other Areas

In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, Prime Minister Andrew Holness conducted an aerial and ground assessment of the damage caused by the Category four Hurricane. The Prime Minister looked at areas such as Kingston and St Andrew Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine, Rocky Point and Portland Cottage in Clarendon, Alligator Pond in South Manchester and several areas of St Elizabeth and will be touring other areas of the country.

Speaking while in St. Elizabeth, Prime Minister Holness said he has a clear picture of the damage.

“I was able to get a very, broad perspective of the damage. We had some amount of coastal impact based upon the wave actions and storm surges, but not to the point where we would say it was significant. We saw some flooding, but it was expected, flooding in low lying areas. We saw several roofs lifted and between Great Bay, Treasure Beach and another area, we counted about a hundred roofs lifted,” Prime Minister Holness noted.

Prime Minister Holness highlighted the potential economic impact for those who have been severely affected in the areas toured.

“On the ground, I got another dimension, which includes the fallen trees, the light poles, the damage to shops, the potential economic consequences, and the human suffering, particularly for pregnant mothers and the elderly.”

Prime Minister Holness emphasized that the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in the worst affected areas were extensive though not the highest severity level.

The Prime Minister said while the residents are resilient, government is committed to swift recovery and relief action.

“The best way to recover is when the victims also take responsibility and say, I am going to do what I can do. The government is going to move quickly, and we are going to try and do as best as we can.”