News from the OPM

Holness Administration Invests Billions of Dollars in Water Infrastructure to Combat Climate Change, Enhance Resilience, and Serve Growing Population

“We are building and investing in our water infrastructure to mitigate against climate change, build resilience and to serve our growing population.”

– Prime Minister Holness

The Government of Jamaica is undertaking a significant investment in the nation’s water infrastructure to address the challenges posed by climate change, enhance resilience, and support the needs of a growing population.

This comprehensive initiative represents the largest capital investment in Jamaica’s water system in over 40 years, highlighting the government’s commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of its citizens.

While touring a new water plant in St. Elizabeth on (May 17, 2024) Prime Minister Andrew Holness emphasized the scale and importance of these efforts, stating, “Right across Jamaica, billions of dollars are being invested in the water infrastructure. Every new road that we do, not just repairs or rehabilitations, includes the installation of water mains designed to last for the next 50 to 60 years. We are building and investing in our water infrastructure to mitigate against climate change, build resilience, and serve our growing population.”

The extensive upgrades include the construction of new facilities, installation of modern pipelines, and enhancements to existing systems will benefit the residents of Runnit, St. Elizabeth, and Mandeville.

A massive 200,000-gallon storage tank is already in place, with additional infrastructure underway to support a daily capacity of 3,000,000 gallons. This project, which has been discussed for over 15 years, is now becoming a reality, promising a more reliable water supply for the people of Mandeville and the surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Holness addressed the complexities of these projects, acknowledging the patience required from citizens. “For the average citizen, the idea of a massive comprehensive upgrade sounds promising. However, there’s often a significant gap between implementation and the actual delivery of results. It’s important that people understand the complexity of building out a water system. Right where we are standing is a new facility, and just to my left is another building being constructed, with more to follow. This level of development takes time, but we are making tangible progress.”

The government is also mindful of global climate change issues, aging infrastructure, and logistical challenges. “We have three levels of challenges. Global climate change is impacting water sources worldwide, including in Jamaica. Our aging infrastructure is unable to meet current demand, and the logistics of our settlements pose additional difficulties. Despite these challenges, we are dedicated to converting economic progress into actual benefits for the people,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Greater Mandeville Water Supply Project is a multi-billion-dollar initiative spanning several years, featuring advanced engineering and construction techniques. High-capacity pumps will transport water across challenging terrain, ensuring a reliable supply to communities. Similar projects are being executed island-wide, each contributing to a more robust and resilient water infrastructure.

Moreover, the government is addressing immediate needs in areas like Negril, where residents face water shortages due to drought and infrastructure limitations.

Prime Minister Holness also sought to reassure the community, “Plans are in place for Negril, and short-term measures such as decalcifying mains are already underway to increase capacity. While these efforts provide partial relief, we are committed to long-term solutions, including new pipelines, plants, and sources to mitigate the impacts of weather variability.”

This unprecedented investment in Jamaica’s water infrastructure underscores the government’s proactive approach to ensuring a sustainable and resilient future for all citizens. The ongoing projects represent a critical step towards achieving water security and adapting to the evolving challenges posed by climate change and population growth.