News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Gifts Six Jamaicans Hope

NSHP Delivers 110 Homes; Prime Minister Holness says the programme is fair and equitable to citizens. Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness handed over a total of six (6) new homes to deserving Jamaicans between the parishes of Clarendon and St. Catherine yesterday, (November 10, 2022). This brings to 110 the number of houses which have so far been built and delivered under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Speaking in Kellits, Clarendon, Prime Minister Holness said the programme is being accelerated to meet the needs of vulnerable Jamaicans. He said the Government is placing significant emphasis on the housing needs of vulnerable Jamaicans and wants to make sure that notwithstanding their inability to purchase homes, Jamaicans who meet the criteria, can live in dignity.

Prime Minister Holness said;

“The Government is allocating resources in our budget to improve the living conditions of our most vulnerable across the country and creating equity in our housing market so that even the poorest of the poor can benefit.”

The Prime Minister said it is important to note that the New Social Housing Programme follows a very rigorous investigative process to establish need.

Speaking to the larger issue of housing, the Prime Minister said he is only too aware of the need for houses across society and across income brackets. He assured Jamaicans that the Government is utilizing all options available to it to massively increase Jamaica’s housing stock.

To those still living in difficult conditions, the Prime Minister encourages remaining optimistic until their time comes; “I want you to remain hopeful, to have a positive outlook that your Government has put in place a programme that is attending to your needs.”

In the meantime, the Prime Minister said the NSHP is a project that is “fair and equitable to citizens.” He urges recipients to take care of the investment that taxpayers have made for their improved quality of life and to not become a burden on society by participating in criminal activities or misusing the homes given to them.

The Prime Minister was deeply pleased to hand over keys to two (2) homes in Clarendon and four (4) in St. Catherine.