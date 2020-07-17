News from the OPM

Prime Minister Issues Statement on Land Transactions Involving Hon. J.C. Hutchinson MP

Over the past few days, details of land transactions involving the Sugar Corporation of Jamaica (SCJ) and parties connected to the Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, the Hon. J. C. Hutchinson MP, have been reported in the public media. As Head of the Government of Jamaica, I am committed to ensuring the highest standards of accountability, probity, transparency and integrity in the administration of public affairs. Acting in this regard, I have consulted with the Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries the Hon. Audley Shaw, MP and Permanent Secretary Dermon Spence. In addition, I met with Minister Hutchinson and had frank and meaningful discussions on matters of current concern.

Our discussions centred on an examination of the general details of transactions in question, the policy intent behind the transactions, and the administrative and legal requirements of such transactions; analyzed against the ethical standards and code of conduct of ministers outlined in Ministry Paper no.19. At the conclusion of our meeting, Minister Hutchinson reaffirmed his commitment to the principles of good governance, ministerial responsibility and the standards set out in the Code of Conduct.

From my discussions with Minister Shaw, Permanent Secretary Spence and Minister Hutchinson, I am satisfied that the intent of Minister Hutchinson’s actions, which were to make former sugar farm lands available to small farmers, was in keeping with GOJ policy. Nevertheless, there were clear breaches of established procedures in implementation to provide for transparency, competition and disclosure. The fact that, 184 small farmers benefited from having access to the said lands, and these farmers are cultivating the lands in an orderly manner, do not, by themselves, cure these breaches.