News from the OPM

Government Strengthening Social Safety Net and Initiatives for Vulnerable Groups

“We are building a social safety net, and we are also building the ladder for social mobility for our people to climb out of poverty confidently.”

– Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has underscored the transformative impact of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) while highlighting a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering social security and enhancing opportunities for vulnerable groups in Jamaica.

Speaking on Wednesday (May 22) at the unveiling of the bust of the late Lynden G. Newland, the architect of the NIS, Prime Minister Holness lauded Newland’s pioneering role in shaping the nation’s social security framework and his enduring legacy in improving the lives of Jamaicans.

“Despite significant opposition to the NIS, LG’s determination ensured its successful implementation. Today, we are not only thankful that LG had the vision to implement the NIS but also the courage and determination to push through and get it done,” stated Prime Minister Holness.

The National Insurance Scheme, established in 1966, stands as a cornerstone of social security in Jamaica, providing essential financial protection against income loss due to injury, sickness, retirement, or death. The scheme encompasses various contributors, including employed persons, self-employed individuals, and voluntary contributors, ensuring broad coverage across the population.

The NIS offers a comprehensive range of benefits, including maternity allowance for qualifying domestic workers, special child benefits for guardians of children under 18 whose mother is deceased and whose father cannot be found, orphan benefit, employment injury benefit, invalidity benefit, retirement pension, spouse allowance, widows and widowers benefits, special anniversary grant, funeral grant, and NI Gold— a health insurance plan for all NIS pensioners with no premium payments required.

“The NIS is the cornerstone of Social Security in Jamaica, offering crucial support and stability to our workforce and their families. It ensures that in times of need, our citizens have a safety net to fall back on, reflecting our commitment to social justice and the well-being of every Jamaican,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Beyond the NIS, the government has introduced various initiatives to address the needs of vulnerable groups and promote social mobility. These initiatives include:

– The Social Pension, introduced in 2021, providing a guaranteed income for vulnerable Jamaicans aged 75 and older who were not contributors to the NIS.

– Significant increases in the minimum wage, most recently from $13,000 to $15,000.

– Tuition-free education at HEART NSTA Trust, ensuring access to education and employment opportunities for children from poor households.

– The New Social Housing Programme, addressing housing needs for non-income families.

– The Tourism Workers Pension Scheme, ensuring a social safety net for tourism workers.

– The Jamaica 60 HOPE For Children Trust, providing young, eligible Jamaicans with a financial endowment to start their lives.

Prime Minister Holness emphasized the government’s dual focus on providing immediate support and creating long-term opportunities for social mobility. “We are building a social safety net, and we are also building the ladder for social mobility for our people to climb out of poverty confidently. I believe in a solid economy, and then we take the dividends from that economy and find programs that create a base, so that people do not fall below, but also create the ladder that they can climb up out of poverty.”

Prime Minister Holness said the government remains committed to ensuring that all citizens have access to the support and opportunities needed for a prosperous future.