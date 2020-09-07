News from the OPM

The Most Hon, Andrew Holness Declares: “This will be an Accountable Government” as he is Sworn in as PM for a Second Consecutive Term

The Most Hon. Andrew Holness was today (September 7) sworn into Office at King’s House sealing his reappointment as Prime Minister of Jamaica.

In keeping with COVID19 restrictions, the ceremony which was held in the ballroom of King’s House, was attended virtually by most guests.

In accordance with the constitution of Jamaica, Prime Minister Holness took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office of Prime Minister of Jamaica after which he received the instrument of Appointment to the Office of the Prime Minister from the Governor General.

In his augural address, the Prime Minister stressed that every member of the Government must understand that the mandate given to them in the electoral victory by the people of Jamaica is about the people. He said the Government will work hard to ensure accountability.

“We know that a large number of Jamaicans are not satisfied with the integrity, dignity and efficiency of their state and government. We, therefore, see the strong correlation between the success of our economic and social programme and the trust of the public. We commit to make [the] Government of the highest integrity, dignity, and efficiency. There is no honeymoon period for this Government. Already, I am back at my desk to continue our recovery plan.”

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness said all elected members must undergo training to increase their awareness and understanding of the anti-corruption legislative framework.

“We are now in challenging times, but I am grateful that the Jamaican people have put their trust in my Administration to lead our stronger recovery. This is not a mandate I take lightly, I will devote every fibre of my being to ensuring that Jamaica builds back stronger,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister assured the nation that the Government will continue its effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica with the goal of recovering stronger.

Today’s swearing in ceremony of the Most Honourable Andrew Holness marks his third time as the Head of the Government of Jamaica.

On September 3, the Prime Minister led his Jamaica Labour Party to a historic landslide victory 48 – 15 seat, securing a second consecutive term in office.