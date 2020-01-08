News from the OPM

Use Digital Platforms to Share Information on Criminals – PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is calling on all Jamaicans including members of the Church community to utilise all platforms including digital, to share information on criminals.

According to the Prime Minister, the Government is on a quest to reduce crime however the strategies will not be successful without information by the public.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness appealed to the nation to assist in the crime fighting efforts by coming forward with information.

“Some of us know where the guns are. I appeal to the nation, don’t create an environment of support for the criminals who are close to you in proximity, don’t give them succour, don’t support them, be smart about what you are doing – share information,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister was speaking on Wednesday, January 8 at the 15th Annual ‘Heal the family, Heal the Nation’ church conference at the National Arena.

Prime Minister Holness, in speaking directly to the Church community, asked that the Church leaders carry through the message on the importance of assisting crime fighters with information on criminals roaming their communities.

Prime Minister Holness further stated that the information should or can be otherwise shared digitally and anonymously.

In the meantime, the Government has announced that a comprehensive set of plans will be rolled out in the coming months to combat crime and violence across the island.

The programmes will deal with security, community development and will also support the spiritual and human development aspect of society.

“We will arrest the crime situation and we will do it without abusing anyone’s rights because we are a society. We are a Government that believes in preserving, protecting and promoting the human rights of our citizens,” said Prime Minister Holness.