News from the OPM

Port Royal, Jamaica’s New Cruise Destination

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has asserted that the people will be at the centre of development as the Government aims to maintain order in Port Royal.

The Prime Minister’s comments came in a multi-agency meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister on January 9, which provided an update on the planned development of Port Royal as a cruise ship destination.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Holness stated that Port Royal’s reputation will be maintained as disorderly conduct will not be tolerated.

“So, I want that to be upfront in the minds of the planners that Port Royal will not be a free for all. It is not going to be a place for hustlers and people to come to harass. It has to be a place of order. It will also be a place where not just visitors from overseas will have to opportunity to enjoy the experience, we want Jamaicans to be able to enjoy the experience as well. So, we are not creating an exclusive zone. What we will be creating, is an orderly zone,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness emphasized the Government’s objective to uphold the peaceful characteristic of Port Royal for Jamaicans and visitors to enjoy.

In selecting Port Royal as a cruise destination, the Government considered the rich environmental, historical, cultural and economic value of the land which they intend to develop and protect for generations to come.

“Port Royal is an environmental asset, it is a historical asset, it is a cultural asset, and it is also an economic asset. I think we can truly realize the value in Port Royal, preserve it for generations to come, and also build wealth from it for generations to come so that, they may have a greater and deeper appreciation for the asset and they can continue its protection, that’s the objective,” said Prime Minister Holness.

According to Prime Minister Holness, the Government must ensure that the peaceful profile and economic value of port Royal is maintained to benefit the residents and the wider Jamaica.

In the meantime, the Government has started the process of setting up Port Royal as the New Cruise Ship Port.

The first vessel is expected to dock on January 20.